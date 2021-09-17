Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 116,425 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,425 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Vipshop worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

