Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Skydeck Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,232. Skydeck Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

About Skydeck Acquisition

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.