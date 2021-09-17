Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Up 157.5% in August

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the August 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLTTF shares. Raymond James started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

SLTTF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.