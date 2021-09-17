SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 184,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,974,301 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.76.

Several research analysts have commented on SDC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $289,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

