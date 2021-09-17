Smith Moore & CO. Has $226,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CSX by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.