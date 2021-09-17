Smith Moore & CO. Sells 309 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,134,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.24 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60.

