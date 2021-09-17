Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NYSE SQM traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

