Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.85 ($31.59).

Shares of EPA:GLE opened at €26.35 ($30.99) on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.89 and a 200 day moving average of €24.62.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

