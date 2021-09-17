SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 2,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,848. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.