Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 30% Higher

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s stock price rose 30% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 160,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 103,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.97 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$13.47 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.