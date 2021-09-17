Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the August 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 560.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHCF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.12. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

