South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Increased to GBX 150 by Analysts at Barclays

South32 (LON:S32) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

S32 stock opened at GBX 183.20 ($2.39) on Tuesday. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.20 ($2.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

