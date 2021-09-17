South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Barclays

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 stock opened at GBX 183.20 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.90. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 187.20 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is -0.79%.

In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.