South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Barclays

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
South32 stock opened at GBX 183.20 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.90. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 187.20 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07.
In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).
South32 Company Profile
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.
