Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.
SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.
NYSE:SWN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,198,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
