Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,198,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

