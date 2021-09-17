Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) Receives C$8.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDE. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.43 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.68. The stock has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

