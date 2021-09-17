SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $345.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,060. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

