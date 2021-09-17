SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,815,000.

KRE opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

