Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

CXM stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 12,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.