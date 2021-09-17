Sprott (NYSE:SII) versus Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sprott has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sprott and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 21.06% 10.29% 8.18% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sprott and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprott currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprott and Detwiler Fenton Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $121.78 million 8.12 $26.98 million $1.05 36.62 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

Sprott beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

