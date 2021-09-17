Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 85.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,729,000 after purchasing an additional 108,697 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 46.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Shares of SPT opened at $135.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -293.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.72.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,828 shares of company stock worth $13,322,270. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

