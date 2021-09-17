Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,160,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 22,186.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,924,000 after purchasing an additional 433,736 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.58.

Square stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,438,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.31 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.49 and a 200-day moving average of $241.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.77, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

