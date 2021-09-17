Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $371.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $361.00 to $371.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.58.

NYSE:SQ opened at $255.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 223.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.49 and a 200-day moving average of $241.06. Square has a 52 week low of $139.31 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

