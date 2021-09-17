State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $150.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

