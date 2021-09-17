State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.61 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $21,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,412. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

