State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 67,584 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,508 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 513.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,417 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.69. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

