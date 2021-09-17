State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Teleflex worth $24,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $385.97 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.09 and its 200 day moving average is $402.40. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

