Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 40.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

