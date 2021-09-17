Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $34.21 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.