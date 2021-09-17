Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPPGF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stock Spirits Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Stock Spirits Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Stock Spirits Group stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $5.28.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

