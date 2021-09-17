StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:APACU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. StoneBridge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.