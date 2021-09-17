Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 47.9% in August

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Strattec Security stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $147.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $109,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 138,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 145,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 110,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

