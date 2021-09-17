Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SAUHY traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.33. 8,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. Straumann has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $105.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,745.00.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

