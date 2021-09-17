S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,766.40

S&U plc (LON:SUS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,766.40 ($36.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,770 ($36.19). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,770 ($36.19), with a volume of 1,484 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.13, a current ratio of 53.12 and a quick ratio of 52.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,771.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,584.62. The firm has a market cap of £336.42 million and a P/E ratio of 23.20.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £99,148.48 ($129,538.12).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

