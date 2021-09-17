Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,384 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,088. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.