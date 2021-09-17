Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.35. The stock had a trading volume of 86,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,736. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

