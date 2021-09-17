Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.42. 6,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

