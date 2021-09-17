Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord Sells 1,309 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $23,470.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 6,281,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.58. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $3,301,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

