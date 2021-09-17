Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 72,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 644,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.