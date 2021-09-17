Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

