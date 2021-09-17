Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
Superior Gold Company Profile
