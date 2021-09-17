Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SNII opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.98% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.