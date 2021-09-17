Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $62.58

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.58 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 66.80 ($0.87). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 124,050 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.40. The company has a market capitalization of £131.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67.

About Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

