Swerve Hits One Day Volume of $7.68 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and $7.68 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00134134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,418,177 coins and its circulating supply is 15,225,578 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

