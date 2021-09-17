Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.12 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

