Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,100 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

