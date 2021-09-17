Swiss National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

