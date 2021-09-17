Sysco Co. (SYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Sysco has raised its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 130.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

