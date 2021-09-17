Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.72.

NYSE TSM opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $626.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.