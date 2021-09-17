Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $12.87

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $13.35. Talos Energy shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 982 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,796,722 shares of company stock worth $48,587,014 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

