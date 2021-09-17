TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,896 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.