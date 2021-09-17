TD Securities Cuts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$42.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Interfor to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Interfor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

IFP stock opened at C$27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1.91. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$14.46 and a 12-month high of C$38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,800 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

